HARAMBE | HARAMBE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
HARAMBE Quick Project Information
Harambe is a worldwide-recognised meme that began in 2016. He is a gorilla that was loved by many. Harambe coin is built on the Solana blockchain, which distinguishes itself with lightning-fast transaction speeds and minimal fees, providing users with a seamless and cost-effective experience.You can find more information about HARAMBE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
HARAMBE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold HARAMBE (HARAMBE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade HARAMBE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy HARAMBE or access MEXC HARAMBE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on HARAMBE to gain higher income. Trade HARAMBE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenHARAMBE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenHARAMBE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000