Hacken is a leading provider of cybersecurity consulting services that serves the needs of clients such as crypto exchanges, sharing economy businesses, government agencies, airlines, etc. Hacken Token is a native token that powers most of the activities with the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees as well as purchasing additional services within the Hacken Ecosystem including corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services.