Xeno is the GameFi project focusing on PvP and Crooz, listed company in Japan known as eCommerce giant & game developer developing the app for the worldwide famous anime like HUNTER x HUNTER, is highly involved. XENO is a basically a tactical PvP games with both the essence of GameFi and Esports are added. Players who hold NFT characters can earn utility tokens and NFTs by playing the game, and trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace.