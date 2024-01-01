Xeno Governance | GXE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Xeno Governance Quick Project Information
Xeno is the GameFi project focusing on PvP and Crooz, listed company in Japan known as eCommerce giant & game developer developing the app for the worldwide famous anime like HUNTER x HUNTER, is highly involved.
XENO is a basically a tactical PvP games with both the essence of GameFi and Esports are added.
Players who hold NFT characters can earn utility tokens and NFTs by playing the game, and trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace.You can find more information about Xeno Governance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GXE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Xeno Governance (GXE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GXE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Xeno Governance or access MEXC GXE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Xeno Governance to gain higher income. Trade GXE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGXE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGXE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000