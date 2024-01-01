GSYS | GSYS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GSYS Quick Project Information
Genesys platform combines DeFi-Blockchain technology with community-driven solutions to create the fastest, most scalable, and low-consumption products and services for cryptocurrency transactions and NFTs.You can find more information about GSYS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GSYS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GSYS (GSYS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GSYS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GSYS or access MEXC GSYS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GSYS to gain higher income. Trade GSYS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGSYS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGSYS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply33,000,000