GST | GST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GST Quick Project Information
STEPN is a Web3 running app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.You can find more information about GST history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GST Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GST (GST) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GST
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GST or access MEXC GST and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GST to gain higher income. Trade GST futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max SupplyUnlimited