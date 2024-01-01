mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

GRAND | GRAND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

GRAND Quick Project Information

GRAND BASE is a decentralized market for spot synthetic RWAs designed to provide exposure to RWAs without holding the actual underlying asset.
You can find more information about GRAND history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GRAND Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GRAND (GRAND) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GRAND on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GRAND or access MEXC GRAND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GRAND to gain higher income. Trade GRAND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGRAND
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenGRAND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000
GRAND Price CalculatorHow to buy GRAND

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM