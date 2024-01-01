mexc
Camelot Token Quick Project Information

Camelot is an ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on Arbitrum. Camelot has been built as a highly efficient and customizable protocol, allowing both builders and users to leverage our custom infrastructure for deep, sustainable, and adaptable liquidity. Camelot moves beyond the traditional design of DEXs to focus on offering a tailored approach that prioritizes composability.
Grail Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenGRAIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGRAIL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM