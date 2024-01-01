Camelot Token | Grail Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Camelot Token Quick Project Information
Camelot is an ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on Arbitrum.
Camelot has been built as a highly efficient and customizable protocol, allowing both builders and users to leverage our custom infrastructure for deep, sustainable, and adaptable liquidity. Camelot moves beyond the traditional design of DEXs to focus on offering a tailored approach that prioritizes composability.You can find more information about Camelot Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Grail Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Camelot Token (Grail) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Grail
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Camelot Token or access MEXC Grail and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Camelot Token to gain higher income. Trade Grail futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGRAIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGRAIL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000