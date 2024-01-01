Got Guaranteed | GOTG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GotG launched the world's first DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market.
GotG was the first in the digital asset market to implement and launch the DAG guarantee·insurance solution which is evaluated as an achievement that dramatically improved the stability of digital asset investors. Now, digital asset management foundations and digital asset investors can obtain both stability and profitability for their digital assets at the same time through GotG Platform’s DAG guarantee·insurance solution.You can find more information about Got Guaranteed history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GOTG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Got Guaranteed (GOTG)
Trade GOTG on MEXC
Trade GOTG futures on MEXC
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGOTG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGOTG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,800,000,000