mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Giant Mammoth | GMMT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Giant Mammoth Quick Project Information

Giant Mammoth Chain (GMMT) solves the problem of scalability and security and builds a high-level network. It is designed for applications that build their own chain, including higher speeds and lower network gas costs than before, EVM compatibility, and risk mitigation.
You can find more information about Giant Mammoth history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GMMT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Giant Mammoth (GMMT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GMMT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Giant Mammoth or access MEXC GMMT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Giant Mammoth to gain higher income. Trade GMMT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGMMT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGMMT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
GMMT Price CalculatorHow to buy Giant Mammoth

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM