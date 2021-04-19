You can find more information about GLQ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation.