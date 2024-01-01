You can find more information about GemHUB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GemHUB is the blockchain game platform project. As the global P&E game-oriented De-Fi project, it has begun with the idea that ‘Share the profits of P2E game business with gamers’, and aims for the blockchain service platform that ‘Easy and Convenient Entertaining.’ Game users can easily and conveniently use all the blockchain services such as generating yield profits by playing the game, swapping token, using De-Fi service through one app. Also, game developers can proceed with the independent service without accepting tokens and being subordinated to governance from large game companies.