Games for a living | GFAL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Games for a living Quick Project Information
The Games for a living Token ($GFAL) is the utility token used in our Network and Games.
This means that all the transactions in our Marketplace are executed using $GFAL.
$GFAL is also the basis of the governance of the Games for a living Network & Games.
English name of the tokenGFAL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGFAL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000