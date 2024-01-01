Gelato | GEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gelato Quick Project Information
Gelato Network is the protocol for automated smart contract executions on public blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Fantom. Gelato is used as the underlying infrastructure for developers to outsource their web3 DevOps needs to a decentralized network of bots that enables them to automate arbitrary smart contracts reliably and without them becoming the central point of failure.You can find more information about Gelato history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GEL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenGEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000