Gelato Network is the protocol for automated smart contract executions on public blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Fantom. Gelato is used as the underlying infrastructure for developers to outsource their web3 DevOps needs to a decentralized network of bots that enables them to automate arbitrary smart contracts reliably and without them becoming the central point of failure.