mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Gelato | GEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Gelato Quick Project Information

Gelato Network is the protocol for automated smart contract executions on public blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Fantom. Gelato is used as the underlying infrastructure for developers to outsource their web3 DevOps needs to a decentralized network of bots that enables them to automate arbitrary smart contracts reliably and without them becoming the central point of failure.
You can find more information about Gelato history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GEL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gelato (GEL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GEL on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gelato or access MEXC GEL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gelato to gain higher income. Trade GEL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000
GEL Price CalculatorHow to buy Gelato

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM