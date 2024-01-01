Gearbox | GEAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gearbox Quick Project Information
Gearbox is a generalized leverage protocol. It has two sides to it: passive liquidity providers who earn low-risk APY by providing single-asset liquidity; and active farmers, firms, or even other protocols who borrow those assets to trade or farm with even x10 leverage.You can find more information about Gearbox history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GEAR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenGEAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGEAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000