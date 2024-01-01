You can find more information about Gas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Gas DAO’s purpose is simple: to be the heartbeat and voice of the Ethereum network’s active users through on and off-chain governance, launched as a decentralized autonomous organization with a free and fair initial distribution 100x bigger than the original DAO. The eligible wallets form a broad union between the most active users in Defi, DApps and NFTs, giving Gas DAO the potential to be one of the most diverse and impactful communities in the history of Web3 — The Potential is Limitless.