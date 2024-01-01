Gas | GAS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gas Quick Project Information
Gas DAO’s purpose is simple: to be the heartbeat and voice of the Ethereum network’s active users through on and off-chain governance, launched as a decentralized autonomous organization with a free and fair initial distribution 100x bigger than the original DAO. The eligible wallets form a broad union between the most active users in Defi, DApps and NFTs, giving Gas DAO the potential to be one of the most diverse and impactful communities in the history of Web3 — The Potential is Limitless.You can find more information about Gas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GAS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenGAS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGAS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000