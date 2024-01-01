Gari Network | GARI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gari Network Quick Project Information
GARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token.
The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth.You can find more information about Gari Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GARI Token on MEXC
