Gari Network Quick Project Information

GARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token. The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth.
You can find more information about Gari Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GARI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gari Network (GARI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GARI on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gari Network or access MEXC GARI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gari Network to gain higher income. Trade GARI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGARI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGARI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply997,400,772
