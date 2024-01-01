You can find more information about Gameluk history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Gameluk is an open-source Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for high-quality games. It utilizes a novel consensus and technical breakthroughs to achieve a TPS of 30,000. Many Gameluk development standards focus on token interfaces. These standards help ensure smart contracts remain composable, so for instance when a new project issues a token, that it remains compatible with existing decentralized exchanges.