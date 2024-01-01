mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Gameluk | GAME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Gameluk Quick Project Information

Gameluk is an open-source Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for high-quality games. It utilizes a novel consensus and technical breakthroughs to achieve a TPS of 30,000. Many Gameluk development standards focus on token interfaces. These standards help ensure smart contracts remain composable, so for instance when a new project issues a token, that it remains compatible with existing decentralized exchanges.
You can find more information about Gameluk history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GAME Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gameluk (GAME) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GAME on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gameluk or access MEXC GAME and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gameluk to gain higher income. Trade GAME futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGAME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGAME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
GAME Price CalculatorHow to buy Gameluk

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM