Gameluk | GAME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Gameluk Quick Project Information
Gameluk is an open-source Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for high-quality games. It utilizes a novel consensus and technical breakthroughs to achieve a TPS of 30,000. Many Gameluk development standards focus on token interfaces. These standards help ensure smart contracts remain composable, so for instance when a new project issues a token, that it remains compatible with existing decentralized exchanges.You can find more information about Gameluk history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
GAME Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Gameluk (GAME) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade GAME
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Gameluk or access MEXC GAME and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Gameluk to gain higher income. Trade GAME futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGAME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGAME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000