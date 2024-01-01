mexc
GAINS Quick Project Information

GAINS is a launchpad & decentralized VC with a 6-year track record of $30M+ invested in 300+ projects including giants like Avalanche, Hashgraph, Quant Network, Bloktopia, Kujira and many more.
You can find more information about GAINS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

GAINS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GAINS (GAINS)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GAINS to gain higher income. Trade GAINS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenGAINS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenGAINS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM