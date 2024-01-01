Fund | Fund Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Fund Quick Project Information
Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles.You can find more information about Fund history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Fund Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Fund (Fund) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Fund
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Fund or access MEXC Fund and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Fund to gain higher income. Trade Fund futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFUND
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenFUND
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply120,000,000