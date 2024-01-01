You can find more information about Fasttoken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain developed and curated by leading tech giant SoftConstruct. With SoftConstruct's vast network, over 1 million active users, and 700 partners all over the globe, FTN will have numerous real-world use cases from day 1 implying high organic growth.