“INOFi” is an blockchain integrated NFT equity platform designed to manage and trade traditional financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate based on NFT. Within the INOFi platform, transactions can be made with FON tokens, the key currency, and FON tokens can be compensated through the DeFi staking model. In addition, technical and legal issues are solved because individuals can easily issue tokens and they are issued within the INOFi platform.
FON Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold INOFi (FON) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FON on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy INOFi or access MEXC FON and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on INOFi to gain higher income. Trade FON futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
