INOFi | FON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
INOFi Quick Project Information
“INOFi” is an blockchain integrated NFT equity platform designed to manage and trade traditional financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate based on NFT. Within the INOFi platform, transactions can be made with FON tokens, the key currency, and FON tokens can be compensated through the DeFi staking model. In addition, technical and legal issues are solved because individuals can easily issue tokens and they are issued within the INOFi platform.You can find more information about INOFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FON Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000