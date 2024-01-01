You can find more information about FimarkCoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FMC is the native token of FMCPAY Exchange, aiming to simplify payment processes and enable efficient co-payment of transaction fees and travel expenses. FMCPAY Exchange, is a cryptocurrency and electronic stock exchange – owned by FUINRE corporation and registered for a financial business license in the US. They build scalable, secure blockchain-enabled solutions that supercharge users' experiences using digital assets.