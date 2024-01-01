FLX | FLX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
FLX Quick Project Information
The RAI system will have decentralized security incentives through the Reflexer ungovernance token, FLX. The principle of “ungovernance” comes from our desire to progressively remove human control from the RAI system, thus making it socially scalable.You can find more information about FLX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FLX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenFLX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFLX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000