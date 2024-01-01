Medifakt | FAKT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Medifakt Quick Project Information
Medifakt will use a combination of IoT + Blockchain + AI, the combination these technologies will enhance the security of the collected data through IoT devices and feeding them to a decentralized network built on Polkadot network. This will ensure the real world data collected through these medical devices will solve the transparency in healthcare costs in drug developemnt, payments and insurance premiums. Along with that medifakt will aim use advanced machine learning capabilities to support the patient healthcare outcomes and a more secured and compliant way.You can find more information about Medifakt history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FAKT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Medifakt (FAKT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FAKT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Medifakt or access MEXC FAKT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Medifakt to gain higher income. Trade FAKT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFAKT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFAKT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,999,999