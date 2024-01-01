mexc
Finance Ai Quick Project Information

AIFinance is a groundbreaking blockchain project that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the crypto industry. AIFinance offers users the ability to automate their trading strategies through the use of AI technology. This involves utilizing past financial data to enhance trading strategies, automating stop-loss orders, and implementing dollar-cost averaging during market downturns.Note: Finance Ai (F.AI) ticker will be named as FAI on MEXC. Please take note before proceeding with the deposit and withdrawal.
You can find more information about Finance Ai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

FAI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Finance Ai (FAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FAI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Finance Ai or access MEXC FAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Finance Ai to gain higher income. Trade FAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
