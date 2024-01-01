You can find more information about Finance Ai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AIFinance is a groundbreaking blockchain project that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the crypto industry. AIFinance offers users the ability to automate their trading strategies through the use of AI technology. This involves utilizing past financial data to enhance trading strategies, automating stop-loss orders, and implementing dollar-cost averaging during market downturns.Note: Finance Ai (F.AI) ticker will be named as FAI on MEXC. Please take note before proceeding with the deposit and withdrawal.