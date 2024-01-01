You can find more information about Friend3 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Friend3 is a leading social dApp where anyone can make friends and profits in the Web3 world. We're revolutionizing the social monetization landscape by offering customizable pay-per-group communities and introducing a decentralized donation mechanism, enabling passive income for all. This boosts direct financial incentives for content creators, thereby completing the creator economy's ecological loop.