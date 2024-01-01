Devomon | EVO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Devomon Quick Project Information
Devomon is a premier anime-inspired brand built using blockchain technology to offer gamers the ability to own their in-game assets. Offering seamless integration of web3 elements, Devomon will act as a bridge between the web2 and web3 worlds.You can find more information about Devomon history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EVO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Devomon (EVO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EVO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Devomon or access MEXC EVO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Devomon to gain higher income. Trade EVO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEVO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEVO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,000,000,000