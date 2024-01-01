mexc
Everscale Quick Project Information

Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.
You can find more information about Everscale history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EVER Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Everscale (EVER) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EVER on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Everscale or access MEXC EVER and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Everscale to gain higher income. Trade EVER futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
