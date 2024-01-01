mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

EmoTech | EMT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

EmoTech Quick Project Information

EmoTech is a pioneering AI-driven crypto project dedicated to providing round-the-clock emotional support through an innovative chatbot system. We understand that in today's fast-paced world, emotional well-being is more important than ever.
You can find more information about EmoTech history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EMT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EmoTech (EMT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EMT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EmoTech or access MEXC EMT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EmoTech to gain higher income. Trade EMT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEMT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEMT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,500,200,500,200
EMT Price CalculatorHow to buy EmoTech

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM