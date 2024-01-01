mexc
EMR Quick Project Information

Emorya Finance $EMR is a Hyper Deflationary Token created on MultiversX Blockchain and it is the first project of this kind on the global scale that aims to offer you the opportunity to earn rewards depending on the calories you burn. And the only project with such a limited supply that will stop the burning function at just 1 milion tokens! The First Global Project of this kind is conceived to give you the opportunity to earn rewards by burning your calories. EMR is an ambitious project that will establish a monopoly, encompassing all aspects of sports, finance, the crypto world, and every aspect of human life, aiming to bring a significant improvement in the quality of people's lives in the near future.
You can find more information about EMR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EMR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EMR (EMR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EMR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EMR or access MEXC EMR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EMR to gain higher income. Trade EMR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEMR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenEMR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
