mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

EAI | EAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

EAI Quick Project Information

Eternal AI is the first Bitcoin L2 designed as an open infrastructure for decentralized AI that allows anyone to create, power and use AI models trustlessly on Bitcoin.
You can find more information about EAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EAI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EAI (EAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EAI on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EAI or access MEXC EAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EAI to gain higher income. Trade EAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000
EAI Price CalculatorHow to buy EAI

Trade

/USDT
----
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM