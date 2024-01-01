DeFi Yield Protocol | DYP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeFi Yield Protocol Quick Project Information
Dypius is a powerful, decentralized ecosystem with a focus on scalability, security, and global adoption through next-gen infrastructure. Dypius offers a variety of products and services that cater to both beginners and advanced users in the digital space, including yield farming, staking, DeFi tools, NFTs, and Metaverse gaming.You can find more information about DeFi Yield Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DYP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DYP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DeFi Yield Protocol or access MEXC DYP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DeFi Yield Protocol to gain higher income. Trade DYP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDYP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDYP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply25,651,531