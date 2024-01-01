You can find more information about DeFi Yield Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dypius is a powerful, decentralized ecosystem with a focus on scalability, security, and global adoption through next-gen infrastructure. Dypius offers a variety of products and services that cater to both beginners and advanced users in the digital space, including yield farming, staking, DeFi tools, NFTs, and Metaverse gaming.