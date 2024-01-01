Register Now

Dymension is a decentralized Delegated Proof-of-Stake L1 blockchain secured by the DYM token. It is custom built to provide RollApps with security, interoperability, and liquidity.

English name of the token DYM

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token DYM

Deposit Status Cannot be deposited

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price