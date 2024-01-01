Duko | DUKO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Duko Quick Project Information
Duko IS THE CUTEST SOLANA PET Aimed to bring all the dog lovers to a low fee chain that empowers memes and communities.You can find more information about Duko history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DUKO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Duko (DUKO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DUKO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Duko or access MEXC DUKO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Duko to gain higher income. Trade DUKO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDUKO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDUKO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000