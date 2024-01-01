Dovu | DOVU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dovu Quick Project Information
Introducing dovuOS, the transformative platform reshaping sustainable project management. Our innovative system is designed to streamline complex sustainability tasks, reducing operational costs and simplifying processes. Seamlessly powered by DOVU tokens for any client, dovuOS offers transparent, predictable costs in USD, making sustainable project management more accessible and efficient for businesses.You can find more information about Dovu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DOVU Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDOVU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDOVU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000