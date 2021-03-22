You can find more information about Dora Factory history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dora Factory is a programmable DAO-as-a-Service open infrastructure on Substrate. Crucial schemes like quadratic voting, bonding curve fundraising, all cool features regarding on-chain governance can be built on this infrastructure as pallets by the developers, and they can be rewarded in a SaaS model when DAOs launched on Dora Factory deploy them.