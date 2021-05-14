DOGGY | DOGGY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DOGGY Quick Project Information
$DOGGY is the coin that would allow you to exchange for Crypto Doggy #NFT. These cute animated doggies are designed by one of our featured artists, and will have a gif format.You can find more information about DOGGY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DOGGY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DOGGY (DOGGY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DOGGY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DOGGY or access MEXC DOGGY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DOGGY to gain higher income. Trade DOGGY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDOGGY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDOGGY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-14
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000