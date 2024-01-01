Dynex | DNX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dynex Quick Project Information
Dynex is a next-generation platform for neuromorphic computing based on a groundbreaking flexible blockchain protocol. It consists of participating PoUW miners that constitute a decentralised neuromorphic supercomputing network which is capable of performing computations at unprecedented speed and efficiency – even exceeding quantum computing.You can find more information about Dynex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DNX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDNX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDNX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply110,000,000