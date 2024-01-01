You can find more information about Dream Machine Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DMT (Dream Machine Token) is the native asset that powers Dream Machine games. Like the tokens and quarters of a traditional arcade, $DMT powers the games on the Dream Machine. It is the per-play token and the asset for in-game economies such as items, power-ups, and character and stage unlocks. Rewards from gameplay and betting are paid out to players in $DMT.