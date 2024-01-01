Dream Machine Token | DMT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dream Machine Token Quick Project Information
DMT (Dream Machine Token) is the native asset that powers Dream Machine games. Like the tokens and quarters of a traditional arcade, $DMT powers the games on the Dream Machine. It is the per-play token and the asset for in-game economies such as items, power-ups, and character and stage unlocks. Rewards from gameplay and betting are paid out to players in $DMT.You can find more information about Dream Machine Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DMT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Dream Machine Token (DMT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DMT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Dream Machine Token or access MEXC DMT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Dream Machine Token to gain higher income. Trade DMT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDMT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDMT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000