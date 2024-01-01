DMAIL | DMAIL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DMAIL Quick Project Information
Dmail Network is building an AI-powered decentralized communication infrastructure, offering encrypted emails, consolidated notifications, and precise marketing services across multiple chains and applications, catering to users, developers, and marketers.You can find more information about DMAIL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DMAIL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenDMAIL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDMAIL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000