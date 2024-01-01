DKargo | DKA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DKargo Quick Project Information
dKargo platform issues DKA tokens for participants’ interaction on the platform. DKA tokens are cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. They can be traded through exchanges and converted into fiat money.You can find more information about DKargo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DKA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DKargo (DKA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DKA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DKargo or access MEXC DKA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DKargo to gain higher income. Trade DKA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDKA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDKA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000