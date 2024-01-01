DIKO | DIKO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DIKO Quick Project Information
The first Bitcoin-backed stablecoin on Stacks (Bitcoin L2) which offers self-repaying loans.You can find more information about DIKO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DIKO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DIKO (DIKO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DIKO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DIKO or access MEXC DIKO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DIKO to gain higher income. Trade DIKO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDIKO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDIKO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000