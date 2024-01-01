Domani Protocol | DEXTF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Domani Protocol Quick Project Information
DOMANI Protocol is a digital asset management infrastructure on blockchain that allows anyone to create, mint, and redeem XTF funds. Each XTF fund is an ERC20 token with its own address and contract allowing users to hold, trade, transfer, redeem and utilize XTF fund like any other token. XTF funds are also composable, both downstream (as any ERC20 they can be used by other protocols as collateral or underlying for any DeFi application) and upstream (they can hold various other ERC20 like decentralized options, yield producing tokens, liquidity pools, etc.).You can find more information about Domani Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEXTF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Domani Protocol (DEXTF) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEXTF
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Domani Protocol or access MEXC DEXTF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Domani Protocol to gain higher income. Trade DEXTF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEXTF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEXTF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000