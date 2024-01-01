You can find more information about Dego Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios.