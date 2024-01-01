Dego Finance | DEGO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Dego Finance Quick Project Information
DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios.You can find more information about Dego Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEGO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Dego Finance (DEGO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEGO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Dego Finance or access MEXC DEGO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Dego Finance to gain higher income. Trade DEGO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEGO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEGO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000