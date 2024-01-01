Register Now

DegenReborn is an almost-fully-onchain Web3 game full of Crypto Twitter culture & Degen Memes. DegenReborn features Mahjong & Hold'em-like deep strategies, top notch deflationary tokenomics, native multichain architecture, and ChatGPT AIGC integration. DegenReborn is a Triple Crown Winner at 3 hackathons: ETH Denver, Mask Network & StarkWare, and CyberConnect & BNB Chain.

English name of the token DEGEN

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token DEGEN

Deposit Status Cannot be deposited

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price