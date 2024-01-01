DeFi | DEFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeFi Quick Project Information
De.Fi is the Web3 SocialFi & Antivirus. By bringing accessibility and gamification along with cutting edge risk mitigation technology, De.Fi is onboarding the next 100 million investors unlocking previously latent opportunity.You can find more information about DeFi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DEFI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DeFi (DEFI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DEFI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DeFi or access MEXC DEFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DeFi to gain higher income. Trade DEFI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDEFI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDEFI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000