You can find more information about DexCheck history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DexCheck is revolutionizing crypto trading through its unique, AI-boosted analytics platform. It offers real-time insights into crypto and NFT markets, making blockchain analysis intuitive and accessible even for beginners. By tracking 'smart money' flows and integrating social intelligence, DexCheck equips traders with advanced, easy-to-understand tools for strategic decision-making.