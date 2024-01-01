DexCheck | DCK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DexCheck Quick Project Information
DexCheck is revolutionizing crypto trading through its unique, AI-boosted analytics platform. It offers real-time insights into crypto and NFT markets, making blockchain analysis intuitive and accessible even for beginners. By tracking 'smart money' flows and integrating social intelligence, DexCheck equips traders with advanced, easy-to-understand tools for strategic decision-making.You can find more information about DexCheck history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DCK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DexCheck (DCK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DCK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DexCheck or access MEXC DCK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DexCheck to gain higher income. Trade DCK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDCK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDCK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000