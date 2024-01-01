You can find more information about Dogechain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Dogechain supercharges $Dogecoin to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and DeFi to the $Dogecoin community. Unfortunately, $Dogecoin cannot support any of these applications (or any other dApps). Dogechain fixes this. WIth Dogechain, Dogecoin holders can do more than simply hodl and wait for Dogecoin to moon!