DBC | DBC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DBC Quick Project Information
DeepBrain Chain is a decentralized high-performance GPU computing network that can scale infinitely. Its goal is to become the most widely used GPU computing infrastructure in the AI+Metaverse era worldwide.You can find more information about DBC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DBC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DBC (DBC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DBC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DBC or access MEXC DBC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DBC to gain higher income. Trade DBC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDBC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenDBC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000,000