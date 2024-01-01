mexc
Dai Quick Project Information

Dai is a Ethereum ERC20 token from MakerDAO project. MakerDAO (MKR) Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token — the Dai. Dai is a cryptocurrency that automatically reacts to emergent market conditions in order to stabilize its value against the major world currencies. Dai is created by the Dai Stablecoin System, a decentralized platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.
You can find more information about Dai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

DAI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Dai (DAI) you can trade DAI and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees.
Furthermore, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Dai to gain higher income. Trade DAI futures with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee. You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price1 USDT
